East Tenn. woman's 'She Shed' is the perfect 2020 oasis

Wilma Hobby wanted a quiet place she could retreat to without leaving the house, so she added a 'she shed' to the backyard

HALLS, Tenn. — Wilma Hobby had her eye on adding a 'She Shed' to her backyard for a while, and 2020 gave her the motivation to finally do it.

"I was looking for a place where I could just have some quiet time," Hobby said.

She ordered the shed from a company in Kentucky, and after assembling it Hobby said she searched for a contractor to make sure everything was sheerly splendid.

"It took us a few months to find a contractor who would take on the job because it's only 10x14, so it was too small for a lot of them," Hobby said. She added heating and air conditioning, comfy furniture, and plenty of 'she-shed' and holiday-themed decor.

"I've got WIFI out there now, so I can listen to music," Hobby said.

It didn't take long before Hobby said neighbors began to notice.

" Everybody in the neighborhood knows," Hobby said.

She said that in a year filled with negativity, the She Shed has been a positive note in her subdivision.

"Everybody in the neighborhood, they can't talk about the She Shed without smiling. I have a new neighbor, the pastor, and his wife from one of the local churches in Halls who just moved next door. The first day they moved in, they came over and said, 'Is that a She Shed? Can we see it?'" Hobby recalled.