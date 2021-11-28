The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: Law enforcement says they spoke with the family and mutually agreed to release the child's name.

An East Texas child is dead after a reported hunting accident Saturday evening.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says further calls determined a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter, identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville with a high-powered rifle.

When officials arrived on scene, they found Daisy with life-threatening injuries. EMS care flight was requested, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.

Daisy was then rushed to a Longview hospital where she died.

A Harrison County investigator and crime scene investigator responded, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Game Warden to complete a thorough investigation into this matter.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and TPWD will complete this investigation jointly due to the incident being a hunting episode.

Officials say Daisy was a 6th grade student at Hallsville ISD.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by this horrible tragedy.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved," Sheriff Fletcher said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."