East Wendover Avenue closed after crash in Greensboro

Greensboro police said East Wendover Avenue is closed from East Lindsey Street to Summit Avenue.
GREENSBORO, N.C. —
East Wendover Avenue is closed in Greensboro after a crash with serious injuries Wednesday.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

