This morning is Easter. And you're probably celebrating the day a bit differently this year. In your homes without attending church services, if you attend, and without celebrating with extended family. All because of stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of coronavirus. We've had the stay-at-orders for a few weeks now. There's been some time to adapt to it. Why might some people might have a harder time dealing with the isolation today?

The disappointment is amplified. Any thing that you'd want to do that involved people or a social gathering has to be canceled. People are missing important events to them. For those who would attend church aren't able to because churches are closed. Or, if you would go to brunch, you can't. And stay-at-home orders confines you to your home with no face-to-face connection with anyone outside your home.

I try to look for the silver linings in situations. The main thing is to keep a positive attitude. When you maintain a positive attitude then it's easier to see positivity. And remember just because the celebration is different doesn't take anyway from the meaning or significance of what you would do today. You're adapting to the current situation, which is no groups of people and no social outings. But, what can you do through technology? Religious services online. If you brunch then brunch of Facetime. If you would see certain people then facetime. It might be more frustrating for those who can't reach out to family who doesn't have access to or know how to use technology. It's more disappointing because you don't want them to be alone.

