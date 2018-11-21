ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A school bus driver was charged and arrested after he was found to be having an inappropriate relationship with a former student at Eastern Alamance High School.

Tevin Jones, an Eastern Alamance employee, was in a relationship with a male juvenile who attended the school at the time. The relationship wasn't physical, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Investigators found inappropriate pictures sent by the suspect to the juvenile's cell phone.

The juvenile no longer attends Eastern Alamance.

Jones, 23, turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office where he was served with his charges, which included First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Indecent Liberties with a Student by School Personnel. His bond is $75,000.

