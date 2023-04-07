Card skimming victims to receive reimbursement for stolen benefits

Only people who lost funds after October 1, 2022, are eligible for their benefits to be fully replaced.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Department of Social Services (DSS) says the federal government will reimburse people who lost money to card skimmers.

Guilford County is one of 70 counties in North Carolina that has seen customers lose benefits to card skimming. Nearly $400,000 was taken from 475 families during the card skimming thefts.

DSS shared an update at a Guilford County Commissioners meeting Thursday night.

The Guilford County Social Services Director said the state needs a copy of what was stolen from someone so they can help move the process along.

Only people who lost money after October 1, 2022, will be fully reimbursed.

She says the state needs to wait for more guidance from the federal government on how to move forward.

What can customers do?

Check EBT accounts regularly for unauthorized charges, www.ebtedge.com or contact the NC EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328

Contact Law Enforcement if you believe your benefits have been stolen

Select a difficult PIN

Block out-of-state and online purchases

Be vigilant for anything suspicious attached to a card swiper

