2 years after 5 people drowned on Dan River, safety remains top of mind for tubers, kayakers

In 2021, 9 family members went tubing on the Dan River in Eden, unaware of an approaching low-head dam. 5 died and no one was wearing a life jacket.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — In the ebbs and flows of the Dan River, are the highs and lows of the never ending current.

But how can something so peaceful be so dangerous?

'There are hazards along the river. There are low head dams, there are rocks," said Rodney Cates, Director of Rockingham County Emergency Management.

On June 16, 2021, a family of 9 went tubing along the Dan River.

Being unfamiliar with the river, everyone went over an 8-foot dam operated by Duke Energy.

No one was wearing a life jacket.

Teresa Villano, Sophie Wilson, Antonio Ramon, Bridish Crawford, and Isiah Crawford all died in the incident.

"This river, there are many places that are very, very remote. Very hard it’s very hard to get to four responders. So if a person were to get in trouble on the river says access to his people may have to be at various points down the river," said Cates.

"Definitely have some sort of guide with you, somebody that actually been on this river or been in the lake, etc. and actually has been down through that part and knows what to look for," said Olivia and Jonathan Lawson.

The couple are no strangers to being on the water.

Lee Mitchell also reminds everyone to know the river before getting on the water.

As a local outfitter, with Mad Town Tubing, he makes sure families are prepared and encourages everyone do some homework ahead of time.

"You want to know water flow, you wanna know depth, we want to know what you’re going to run into in between, and you wanna know how long we’re gonna be on the river and indicators to get off the river," said Mitchell.

As the current flows, we’re reminded of how powerful and dangerous the water can be, while remaining cognizant of how to come off the water, safely.

After that 2021 accident, the Villano family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Charlotte-based Duke Energy.

They are claiming the company was negligent and did not do a good enough job of warning about the low-head dam downstream.