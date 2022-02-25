Eden church fire ruled as arson

“Why would anyone do this to the house of God,” Stanley Woodley said.

EDEN, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from Nov. 15 following the fire at the church.

A church fire in Eden is now being investigated as arson.

The fire at United House of Prayer for All People started Nov. 14 around 5:30 a.m. at the church located on Bridge Street in Eden. After arriving, the fire department found the church fully engulfed in flames, according to investigators.

Stanley Woodley, chairman at the United House of Prayer for All People, spoke with WFMY News 2 in an interview in November, sharing his thoughts on the church fire.

“Why would anyone do this to the house of God,” Woodley said. “It is just very disheartening.”

The Eden Police Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms have confirmed the fire was intentionally set. They’re investigating it as arson.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.