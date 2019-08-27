EDEN, N.C. — Eden City Manager Stephen Bradley Corcoran pleaded guilty to felony larceny charges in Rockingham County Superior Court Tuesday morning, the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Corcoran pleaded guilty to felony larceny by an employee. An assistant with the District Attorney's office said the charge stems from an SBI investigation.

Corcoran has to pay $20,000 in restitution and is on supervised probation.

We're working to get more information from the SBI. Check back for updates.

MORE TRENDING STORIES:

Chick-fil-A director gives Popeyes employees chicken sandwiches since they were sold out

Several Vehicles Shot at in Walmart Parking Lot in Burlington: Police

27 souls lost in the depths of Lake Lanier in Georgia