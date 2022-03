Dispatchers with Rockingham County Sheriff's Office would not say if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office dispatch confirms a home caught fire in the 400 block of Patterson Street in Eden early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 3:25 a.m., crews are currently on scene.

Limited information is available at this time. Dispatch would not confirm if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire, or if any injuries were reported.