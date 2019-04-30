EDEN, N.C. — Rockingham County Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing seven guns belonging to a man who lived with him.

Deputies say Jesse Len Booth, 31, was charged with seven felony counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The guns were stolen from a home on Nance Street in Eden between April 9 and April 25.

Deputies say the guns belonged to Michael Boulding, 67, who also lives at the same address as Booth.

Booth was placed in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

