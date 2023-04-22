Man accused of setting fire to his own home in Eden

Eden Fire Department requested police assistance due to suspicious circumstances, police said.

EDEN, N.C. — A man was arrested for setting fire to a structure in Eden around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, according to Eden police.

The Eden Fire Department was called to the scene to put out a fire on 331 S. Center St. The team later requested the assistance of Eden Police due to "suspicious circumstances", police said.

Officers arrived on the scene where they detained Henry Edward Hall, 66, for investigation, according to police.

The cause and origin of the fire were investigated by the Rockingham County Fire Task Force.

Afterward, Hall was charged and arrested for Second Degree Arson. Hall was taken before the Rockingham County Magistrate and received a $75,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Rockingham County District Court is scheduled for May 1.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 (24hr), 336-623-9240 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. To give anonymous tips, call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

