EDEN, N.C. — A 20-year-old has potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday in Eden.

Jonathan Rubio was shot several times around the area of First Street and Cedar Street Sunday afternoon, according to Eden Police. Rubio was air-lifted to a trauma center.

Sykolian Tinsley was charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Tinsley was taken into custody Sunday night around 8:30.

Anyone with more information should call Det. Bill Wade or Sgt. Sam Reid at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wanting to stay anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

