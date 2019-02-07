EDEN, N.C. — It may be all about the red, white, and blue this week, but Ray Sharpe of Eden is seeing GREEN.

NC Lottery says Sharpe won $1 million playing the new $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off game.

He bought the lucky $30 ticket at the Hilltop Grill & Grocery on N.C. 87 in Eden.

He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and after taxes took home over $424,000.

Supreme Riches launched in April. Three top prizes of $10 million and four prizes of $1 million are still out there!

RELATED: You Could Celebrate New Year's Eve in NYC by Playing Powerball

RELATED: Postal Worker Buys Lottery Ticket On the Way to Work and It Delivered!

RELATED: No, NC's Powerball Jackpot Winner is NOT Trying to Give You Money

RELATED: Greensboro Mom Who Kept Winning Lottery Ticket In Fanny Pack To Build Dream ‘She Shed’