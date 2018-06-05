EDEN, N.C. -- Tree stumps scar Linda Belton's yard.

They're a cutting reminder of the tornado that ripped through Eden one year ago.

"Sounded like a train coming through. Trees popping," Belton describes that morning.

She had to had to replace her roof, and had $7,000 of damage done to her car, but she says they made it through.

"Scary. I don't want to have to go through it no more. I hope I don't," said Belton.

Other families didn't make it back into their homes until January.

Down the street, Eden Drug, lost it's education building in the storm.

Where it was, now -- is just a patch of dirt.

They've moved that facility next door to the pharmacy.

Kinda chaotic at first. We didn't know what was lost, what was damaged -- it was deemed mostly a total loss," said Chad York, a pharmacist at Eden Drug, and he was one of the first to the store after the Tornado came through.

Just as life was getting back to normal, they watched their neighbor's in Guilford and Rockingham counties be hit by another tornado just last month.

"I like to think that we made the Greensboro Tornado people a little more prepared going forward, it puts everyone on high alert, because now they know things can happen. It can hit here, it can hit locally," said York.

"Yeah, and I worried about it and watched Channel 2 news til I knew it wasn't coming through here. I just hope -- everybody don't have to experience it no more. Nobody. Anywhere," said Belton.

