EDEN, N.C. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one Triad mom has some words for Forest and Fern Photography based in Eden.

"I think its awful. I was extremely hurt," Allison Harris said.

Harris said she booked a newborn session with Forest and Fern and paid in full upfront. She booked in March and was due in May. Her mom also booked a family session and paid.

When the baby came, the bad business started.

Harris said the photographer, Aubree, kept cancelling and rescheduling the sessions. Weeks later and the session never happened. Harris ended up taking the photos herself, but said she missed getting good photos of her baby in the first few weeks.

"There's only that short time slot for her to be that small and that little and for me being a first time mom, that's super important," Harris said.

Harris asked for a refund, but it never came. She then disputed it with her bank. Her mom never got her money back.

WFMY did some digging and found this isn't the first time. Forest and Fern was once Aubree G Photography and operated in Florida.

According to the Florida based BBB, there are six resolved complaints, but they all detail the same pattern.

Clients pay in full upfront for their sessions, the photographer cancels and reschedules sessions, sometimes more than once, and then weeks, even months later theres a refund.

The Triad BBB said they have two pending complaints that are similar to those in Florida. They said customers are saying they paid for sessions then they never happen or they never get their photos.

We reached out to the owner of Forest and Fern. She sent us a statement:

"It has been such a blessing to grow close with my clients year after year that invite me into their lives to document their wonder filled children, new additions and the immense love and bond they share as a family. There is no greater gift then to be able to share in this experience with them and capture these moments that become family heirlooms as the years pass. I have gone to great lengths to correct the situation, I have complied with issuing refunds as well as gifting images. We have thoroughly investigated the situation brought forth and will continue to do so as I take great pride in being an affordable, small, family owned business and member of the community. We have great appreciation and respect for our clients and they will continue to be part of our family here and a high priority. Thank you."

One of her clients also sent us a statement:

"Let me start by saying that I am in no way profiting from or gaining anything from my below character statement of Aubree, the owner of Forest & Fern Photography.My family and I first connected with Aubree in March of 2019 when I hired her to take our family photos with my brand new baby. From the first correspondence I knew I had found my forever photographer. She treated me with the absolute most respect, patience (anyone who knows a new mom knows how tough we can be to please at times...) and with the most professional manner I have experienced. Yet- also made me feel like we were lifelong friends and even family. Since our photos, which were breathtaking and delivered ahead of schedule, I have had the honor of her taking photos for multiple other occasions, all of which exceed the last in quality and care. Aubree has had many terrible hands thrown her way this year yet she never once lost her positivity, kindness, integrity, and professionalism. I am here to say that Aubree is human, and one of the kindest and most genuine humans I have known. Life is hard and at times it gets in the way of timelines, but Aubree has never scammed anyone and her business is one that I will forever promote and support. We often lose sight of the fact that behind the company name, is a person- in this case, a family. Part of supporting local and small businesses is knowing that there aren't 100 other people employed to pick up the slack when tragedy strikes, but instead that you should reach out and love them just as they have done for you. Thank you Aubree for capturing the love my family shares and for becoming a beacon of light in our lives. I cherish our friendship that grew from your company supporting and cherishing my family."

The BBB recommends when it comes to hiring a photographer to check credentials and references, don't pay the entire fee upfront, if you have to, only pay 10%, and always pay with a credit card.