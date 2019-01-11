EDEN, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate case.



Eden police say tips led to a prostitution bust at a spa.

According to a press release, they started getting tips back on October 14 about the Your Sensual Spa on Highland Park Drive in Eden. Tipsters complained of suspicious activity among other things.

On October 31, Eden Police alongside Reidsville Police conducted an undercover sting. They arrested Hussina Paktiawal on charges of Misdemeanor Prostitution.

The investigation isn't done. Contact Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683 if you have any additional information.

