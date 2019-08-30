EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Edgecombe County Sheriff's deputies honored one of their own who fell in the line of duty while also making his daughters first day of school one to remember Wednesday!

That's because deputies gave little Izabella Manning the full celebrity treatment by escorting her to school and into her new classroom.

Izabella is the daughter of Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, who died on March 2018.

Manning passed after he lost control of his patrol car and crashed into another vehicle while attempting to stop a vehicle driven by Richard Walters for a traffic violation.

Manning was only 24 years old at the time of the incident and had only worked for the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for 4 months.

Walters crashed his vehicle just .02 miles from where Deputy Manning’s crash happened.



Investigators found Walters had “purchased and consumed the equivalent of 16 malt beverages” in a 6-hour time-span at Melanie’s Place bar in Tarboro, just before he drove away from the bar and led Deputy Manning on the chase that led to the fatal crash.



Walters along with three other people, including the owner and one employee of Melanie’s Place, was arrested and charged for crimes related to the chase and fatal crash.



Walters is currently being held in supervised custody at an N.C. Dept. of Corrections facility in Raleigh. He is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2021.

