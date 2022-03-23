Grimsley booster club working to save athletic fields from new school construction

The Grimsley High School Athletics Booster club is concerned the new construction of Kiser Middle School will take over the Grimsley baseball and softball fields.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on new schools in Guilford County.

As Guilford County Schools continues its plan to rebuild eight schools over the next few years, community members are concerned construction of the new Kiser Middle School will impact Grimsley High School's baseball and softball fields.

In the design phase of the project, there were discussions that the new Kiser Middle School would be rebuilt where Grimsley's current baseball and softball fields now stand.

In a March 2021 press release, GCS said "Grimsley baseball and softball games and practices may need to be located elsewhere during Kiser Middle’s construction."

No finalized plan has been set yet.

The booster club started a petition to urge school officials to provide more information on the plan and how it could impact students.

The Young McCall Baseball Field is named for Willie Young Sr., a Grimsley custodian and groundskeeper for more than 40 years, and Lewis McCall, who led the school to the state baseball championships in 1960 and ’64.

The petition states McCall coached baseball for eight seasons in the late 1950s and early ’60s and took Grimsley to four state championship games and 100 conference victories in 111 games.

A Board of Education retreat is planned for Saturday, March 25 where the Board is expected to discuss the Kiser construction.

Kiser Middle School is one of the eight schools being rebuilt with the $300 bond approved in 2020. Voters will decide on another $1.7 billion bond in May for more school construction and renovation projects.