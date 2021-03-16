Efforts to increase vaccination of Hispanics underway: Cone Health

A new vaccination clinic will open Friday, March 19 at the CityGate Dream Center at 1423 N. Church Street in Burlington. Spanish-speaking staff will also be on-site.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to KFF’s analysis of vaccine trends, white people are three times more likely to have received a COVID-19 vaccination than Hispanics.

The research also suggests access may be playing a big part in that analysis.

According to a release from Cone Health, two vaccination clinics in Burlington will work to change just that!

Cone Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are opening a vaccination clinic Friday, March 19 at the CityGate Dream Center at 1423 N. Church St., Burlington.

In addition, Cone Health will add Spanish-speaking staff and evening hours to its clinic on Eric Lane in Burlington, administering additional vaccine doses there provided by FEMA.

“Many Hispanic residents work as essential workers and many live in households with parents who are at very high-risk for COVID-19,” says Debbie Grant, DNP, RN, a chief nursing officer, and vice president with Cone Health. “These safe vaccines are a highly-effective way to protect our families and the ones we love.”

According to Cone Health, COVID-19 vaccines protect against virus-related hospitalization and death. There are possible temporary reactions, such as a sore arm, fever, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.

The hours of the clinic should help those who don’t feel well the next day avoid lost time at work, Cone Health stated. The clinic will be open:

Friday, Noon-6 pm

Saturdays, 8 am-4 pm

Sundays, 9 am-2:45 pm

Mondays, 9 am-2:45 pm

In addition, Spanish-speaking staff will schedule appointments through the Hispanic Federation. The phone number that Spanish speakers can call to register for an appointment is 336-890-3792. Spanish-speaking staff will also be on-site during the clinics.

Currently, the state is making vaccinations available to:

Those 65 and over

Health care workers

Residents and employees of long-term care facilities

Frontline essential workers

Beginning Wednesday, March 17, North Carolina will expand eligibility to people with high-risk medical conditions and those living in shared housing arrangements.

Cone Health says 'The CityGate Dream Center' will serve as a support clinic or “spoke” for the FEMA mass vaccination “hub” site in Greensboro. FEMA will supply 1200 doses per week to each of the Cone Health “spoke” clinics in Alamance County for the next 7 weeks.