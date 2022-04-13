Let's hop to it! | $250 gift card up for grabs in this downtown Greensboro egg hunt

Meet Truliant and the Carolina Cobras at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday. It isn't over until someone finds the golden egg.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What an "egg-citing" day for an Easter egg hunt!

There might even be one easter egg you're willing to dye for...A gold egg filled with prizes? A staycation in Downtown Greensboro? A $250 up for grabs?

Meet Truliant and the Carolina Cobras at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday to try your luck at the hunt.

The contest isn't over until someone finds the golden egg.

How do I play?

Businesses will hide an "egg hunt sign" somewhere in their establishment if they're playing.

Find the hidden sign and take a photo.

Show the photo at the register, and you'll receive an egg filled with a prize.

Rules

Prizes are age-friendly for children to adults.

One egg per person, per business.

There is only ONE Golden egg at one of the businesses.

Visit multiple businesses to increase your chance of finding it.

The contest begins on April 15 and ends on April 16, or while supplies last.

Businesses will have a limited number of eggs, so play early.

What's in the Golden Egg?

A $250 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Truliant.

An overnight stay at The Biltmore Greensboro Hotel.

4 Tickets to Baby Shark at the Tanger Center on May 12 at 6 p.m.

4 Tickets to a Carolina Cobras Game.

A $30 Gift Certificate to Mellow Mushroom and more!

Participating Businesses

Autotrends

Baked

Biltmore Hotel

Black Belt Soap Company

Boho Salon

Bonchon

'Cille and 'Scoe

Cheesecakes by Alex

Crafted

Deep Roots Market

Healthy Boro

Hudson's Hill

Just Be

Mellow Mushroom

Next Door Beer and Bottle Shop

One Thirteen Brewhouse

ReAligned

Select Cycle

Something BARowed

Vintage to Vogue Boutique

Zeto Wines