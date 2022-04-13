x
Let's hop to it! | $250 gift card up for grabs in this downtown Greensboro egg hunt

Meet Truliant and the Carolina Cobras at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday. It isn't over until someone finds the golden egg.
Credit: RomixImage - stock.adobe.com
Colorful Easter eggs dyed by colored water with beautiful pattern on a pale blue background, design concept of holiday activity, top view, full frame.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What an "egg-citing" day for an Easter egg hunt!

There might even be one easter egg you're willing to dye for...A gold egg filled with prizes? A staycation in Downtown Greensboro? A $250 up for grabs? 

Meet Truliant and the Carolina Cobras at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday to try your luck at the hunt. 

The contest isn't over until someone finds the golden egg. 

How do I play?

  • Businesses will hide an "egg hunt sign" somewhere in their establishment if they're playing. 
  • Find the hidden sign and take a photo.
  • Show the photo at the register, and you'll receive an egg filled with a prize. 

Rules

  • Prizes are age-friendly for children to adults.
  • One egg per person, per business.
  • There is only ONE Golden egg at one of the businesses.
  • Visit multiple businesses to increase your chance of finding it.
  • The contest begins on April 15 and ends on April 16, or while supplies last.
  • Businesses will have a limited number of eggs, so play early.
Credit: lchumpitaz - stock.adobe.com

What's in the Golden Egg?

  • A $250 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Truliant.
  • An overnight stay at The Biltmore Greensboro Hotel.
  • 4 Tickets to Baby Shark at the Tanger Center on May 12 at 6 p.m. 
  • 4 Tickets to a Carolina Cobras Game.
  • A $30 Gift Certificate to Mellow Mushroom and more!

Participating Businesses

  • Autotrends
  • Baked
  • Biltmore Hotel
  • Black Belt Soap Company
  • Boho Salon
  • Bonchon
  • 'Cille and 'Scoe
  • Cheesecakes by Alex
  • Crafted
  • Deep Roots Market
  • Healthy Boro
  • Hudson's Hill
  • Just Be
  • Mellow Mushroom
  • Next Door Beer and Bottle Shop
  • One Thirteen Brewhouse
  • ReAligned
  • Select Cycle
  • Something BARowed
  • Vintage to Vogue Boutique
  • Zeto Wines

   

Be sure to bring all your peeps to this Easter eggstravaganza hunt in downtown Greensboro! 

