Worker dies at Egger Wood Products facility in Linwood

Egger Wood Products said counselors are available to workers who need support.

LINWOOD, N.C. —

A worker died at a North Carolina wood products facility Thursday evening.

EGGER Wood Products said an employee "lost his life at our Linwood, N.C. facility."

"Our thoughts are with the family, to whom we are extending our full support. The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and today is a sad day and time for the EGGER Wood Products family," the company said in part.

EGGER Wood Products is making mental health counselors available to employees who need support.

The company said it is gathering facts surrounding the incident and cooperating with safety officials.

