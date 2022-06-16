El Cugino Forno pizza chain in trouble with US Department of Labor

The company used customers' tips to pay employees.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — El Cugino Forno denied full wages of 63 workers at three locations in Clemmons, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem.

Employees are being paid as little as $1.19 per hour as a cash wage, which forces them to rely on tips for their income, according to federal investigation.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division discovered the company has collected customer tips left for some workers and used them to pay other employees' wages.

They also found the employer failed to pay the required overtime rate when applicable.

The division's investigation led the recovery of $276,048 in back wages for the affected workers.