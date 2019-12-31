GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the EF-2 tornado tore through her Greensboro neighborhood on April 14, 2018, 90-year-old Marie Sims knew she couldn't stay at her English Street home any longer. But, she always hoped she could one day get back.

After several hurdles and bumps along the way, Sims finally got her wish.

On Christmas Eve, her son, Edward "Turk" Sims gifted his mother with a fully refurbished home. He says, without the support from the city and the community, it wouldn't have been possible.

RELATED: City Addressing Short-Term And Long-Term Housing For Tornado Victims

RELATED: RECONNECTED: Missing Greensboro Man, Located in California Speaks With Sister For The First Time In Over A Year

RELATED: Greensboro Affordable Home Ownership Program Smashes Initial #100Homes Expectation