Local News

Missing woman found in 'good health', Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said the 82-year-old woman was found in 'good health'.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 82-year-old woman missing in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to police. 

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons website said they believed she suffers from dementia or Alzheimer's. 

She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue sweatpants while carrying a white purse. She has long grey hair and brown eyes.

Winston-Salem police said she was last seen in the parking lot of Walmart located at 320 East Hanes Mill Road around 3:10 p.m.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

