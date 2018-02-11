It's the countdown to election day, we now have four days left. When you head to the polls, most likely, your mind is already made up. But there are usually some people there who try to sway your vote last minute. To avoid anyone trying to sway your vote, use body language to show your disinterest. Walk a different way into the building, don't engage in conversation and don't make eye contact.

If someone ignores your silence and starts talking to you anyway, you can acknowledge them with a head nod or politely say that you're not interested in talking.

After you leave the polls unscathed, your kids might ask you how you voted. If you choose to tell your kids then have a chat instead of just giving the name or party you voted for. Help your kids understand the process and understand your reasons. Talk about both political sides. The point is to get your kids to think independently and critically.

