GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Primary Day is fast approaching here in North Carolina.

Related: New Polling Site Announced After Hampton Elementary Destroyed By Tornado

Election Day is Tuesday, May 8. Here’s a list of 10 things you should know about Election Day, voting, and making sure you’re registered to vote. Information provided by the State Board of Elections.

All polling places will be open on Election Day, May 8 from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. You must vote at your assigned precinct Early voting will be available at various sites until Saturday, May 5 Early voting sites and hours vary by county. They are available HERE. Same-Day Registration will be available during Early Voting ONLY Are you registered to vote? To check your registration, go HERE. This "Voter Lookup" tool will give you all of your registration information, including the districts you reside in for Congress, state House and Senate, Superior Court, county commission and board of education, among others. It will also show your Election Day polling place. Voter Registration Application available Check out what your ballot will look like. Individual voters’ sample ballots are available through the “Voter Lookup” tool. How do I vote? North Carolina voters have a number of voting options – absentee by-mail, in-person early voting and Election Day, as well as military and overseas absentee voting. Absentee by-mail voting (already begun for May primary) Any registered N.C. voter may request and absentee ballot by mail by filling out the State Absentee Ballot Request Form. The voter’s county board of elections will then mail the voter a ballot, which the voter completes and has witnessed according to instructions. The voter then returns the voter ballot to his or her county board of elections. In-person early voting (April 19 through May 5) Early voting allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days before Election Day. During early voting, registered voters may vote at any early voting site in their county of residence. Eligible individuals who missed the regular registration deadline may also register and vote during the early voting period (also called same-day registration). Same-day registrants must fill out a registration form and attest to their eligibility to vote and provide proof of residence (N.C. driver license, other government-issued photo ID, current utility bill, bank statement or government document showing name and address, or a current college/university photo ID card paired with proof of campus habitation). How can I check for results? You can find the results on www.wfmynews2.com and also by watching WFMY News 2.

Related: Guilford County Adds 6 More Early Voting Sites

NC Voter Registration Application

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY