Election results for Triad municipal races

Triad municipal elections took place in towns and cities across the Triad including in Guilford and Alamance counties among others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Votes are still being counted but here's a look at who's in the lead.

BURLINGTON

Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis is up for election and running against Jim Bulter. Currently, Baltutis is in the lead with 50% of the vote.

SUMMERFIELD

Summerfield will get a new mayor after former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes chose not to run again. Polls late Tuesday night indicate Tim Sessoms in the lead with 58% of the vote against Gail Dunham. Sessoms was a member of the town council. Dunham ran for mayor in the past and lost.

GRAHAM

Graham will also get a new mayor. Polls late Tuesday night indicate Jennifer Talley in the lead with 54% of the vote against Chip Turner. Talley is a current city council member.

ELON

Elon will also get a new mayor. Polls indicate Emily Sharpe in the lead with 85% of the vote against Michael Woods. Sharpe has been serving as an alderwoman.

KERNERSVILLE

Several mayors will likely keep their seats including Dawn Morgan of Kernersville and Lynn Montgomery of Jamestown.

Election Results