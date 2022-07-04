Report: Demand for electric scooters is surging

The Wall Street Journal reports that the demand for e-scooters and e-bikes is surging.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Going from gas to electric? Let's connect the dots.

Gas prices are still high, with some people paying an arm and a leg just to get around.

Now people are ditching their cars for electric scooters. The Wall Street Journal reports that the demand for e-scooters and e-bikes is surging.

A Miami-based manufacturer says sales are up 70% over sales this time last year. And a San Francisco manufacturer says its sales are up 60%.

Grand View Research shows Electric Scooters are a billion-dollar industry, with North America expected to see the biggest increase over the next 10 years.

They attribute the rise in popularity to increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and environmental concerns.

So when you see those green e-scooters around Uptown, remember there may be even more on the way.

