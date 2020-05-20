x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Greensboro unveils solar-powered electric vehicle chargers

The city's department of transportation is installing the charging stations starting May 21.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Electrical vehicle drivers will have two new charging stations in downtown Greensboro.  

The City's department of transportation announced it will install solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. The stations will go in two of the city-owned parking lots 

One will be in the City-County parking lot at 201 South Eugene Street. The other will be at the corner of East Washington Street and South Davie Street.  

A Clean Fuel Advanced Technology grant from the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center provided the stations. The $122,000 grant was meant to help reduce the amount of transportation-related emissions in NC counties. 

The city says they plan to have the chargers operational by May 22. 

Powerful engines most popular with car thieves, new ranking finds

Preparing Smartphones for Hurricane Florence

Weak Cell Signal At Home? Try These Tricks!