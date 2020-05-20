Greensboro unveils solar-powered electric vehicle chargers

The city's department of transportation is installing the charging stations starting May 21.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Electrical vehicle drivers will have two new charging stations in downtown Greensboro.

The City's department of transportation announced it will install solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. The stations will go in two of the city-owned parking lots

One will be in the City-County parking lot at 201 South Eugene Street. The other will be at the corner of East Washington Street and South Davie Street.

A Clean Fuel Advanced Technology grant from the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center provided the stations. The $122,000 grant was meant to help reduce the amount of transportation-related emissions in NC counties.