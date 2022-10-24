Electronic aircraft company considering Greensboro, could bring over 400 jobs to the area

The unnamed company said it is considering sites in Greensboro; Lansing, Michigan; and Madison, Wisconsin.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An unnamed electric aircraft company has plans to consider Greensboro for its manufacturing facility, known as “Project Galvanic”.

The project was considered by the Colorado Economic Development Commission last Thursday.

The company said it is considering sites in Greensboro; Lansing, Michigan; and Madison, Wisconsin.

Officials said due to the nature of the company, further identification would jeopardize the company’s confidentiality.

"Project Galvanic represents the company moving from startup to production. They are searching for a production facility where the building space is very specific and has significant energy considerations to support their high-efficiency motors," read a statement from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade.

According to Colorado Economic Development Commission documents, the project would create 433 jobs, with an average wage of $80,014.

It's a $24 million investment for the production facility.

The jobs include engineers, technicians, administrative roles, and some executive positions.

Colorado approved a $2.9 million incentives package for the project.

