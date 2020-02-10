Internet hubs and elementary, middle school learning centers to close: GCS

According to Guilford County Schools, the closures will take place on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

With Guilford County Schools (GCS) preparing the re-entry process for the return of students on October 20, the district will close internet hubs and some learning centers.

Initially, the internet hubs and learning centers were opened in schools in neighborhoods with poor internet connectivity, giving students the opportunity to use the school internet and technology to complete assignments.

“Over the past several weeks, GCS has been able to help students access devices and the internet through our learning centers and internet hubs,” said Tony Watlington, chief of schools. “As we transition into welcoming students back into classrooms, we hope this opportunity has been a helpful option for families who need this resource.”

According to GCS, they plan on continuing to operate and even expand the number of learning centers at high school campuses through January 2021. Guilford County Schools will allow high school students attending learning centers at elementary or middle school locations to reserve a seat at a high school learning center.