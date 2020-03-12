Elementary school’s Santa spirit rock perfectly sums up 2020

The COVID-19 Grinch has come in and is making things very difficult for families to gather for the holidays this year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — From toilet paper to hand sanitizer shortages, that was just the beginning of the pandemic. Then things well, just got a lot worse. Now the COVID-19 Grinch has come in and is making things very difficult for families to gather for the holidays this year.

If we’re not crying from the pandemic, then we’re at least trying to have a little sense of humor about it, just to get through it!

One school’s spirit rock perfectly sums up the year. Morgan Elementary school’s spirit rock was recently painted for the holidays. It reveals a rock that looks like the poop emoji wearing a Santa hat with the words, “Stink, stank, stunk” with the year 2020.

They just took the words straight from the Grinch!

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said it was painted by PTA members, Lynette Fox and Jim Smith.