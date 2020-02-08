Elizabeth City Police Department looking for missing teenage boy

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an alert for 16-year-old Isiah Chesson. It said he may have dementia or another cognitive condition.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department said it was trying to find a missing 16-year-old boy who last was seen on Friday.

Officers posted a picture of Isiah Chesson on the department's Facebook page on Sunday. The post said the last time anyone saw the teenager was around 11 a.m on July 31. He was in the 1800 block of Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City at the time.



Police said Chesson is approximately 6'5" tall, weighs approximately 173 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Chesson was last seen wearing gray, River Road shorts, and blue and white Nike sneakers.