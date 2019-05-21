DOBSON, N.C. — A fourth person has died from an apartment fire in Surry County early Monday morning.

Surry County Emergency Officials identified the victims as 22-year-old Macaiala Moses, 20-year-old Ryan Gwyn, and 19-year-old Katherine Woods. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Taylor Chipman passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Chipman attended Elkin High School.

The fire happened at College Place Apartments on S. Main Street in Dobson around 3:20 a.m.

John Shelton, Director of Surry County EMS, said the building is a total loss. He said the roof fell as firefighters were in the process of getting the last person out of the building.

Red Cross is assisting the survivors.

Shelton says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The SBI is assisting in the investigation.