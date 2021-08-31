Elm Street Grill gives its workers a mental health day

"They've been working very hard. So, it was important to give them a break," owner Ravi Khanna said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made us focus more on the importance of our well-being.

An owner of a Greensboro restaurant gave his employees the day off Monday calling it a "Mental Health Day".

WFMY News 2 spoke with the owner of At Elm St. Grill about his decision.

"They've been working very hard. So, it was important to give them a break so that they feel rejuvenated, and coming back to work they are rejuvenated. So, that was our key thought process," said Ravi Khanna.

He says like many businesses the pandemic caused staffing shortages and forced employees to work extra hours.

"Everybody was looking forward to spending some extra time going down to the mountains, going down to the beach, and they were not able to do it because they were covering up extra shifts for other people," said Khanna.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk is a Psychotherapist in Greensboro. She says she's not surprised to see a restaurant take the initiative to give their employees the day off.

"More and more of us are recognizing that mental health is a part of healthcare in general. And, when we are well in one area, we can be well in that other area and vice versa," said Dr. Funderburk.

Khanna says it will be up to the entire staff to decide if another mental health day is needed.