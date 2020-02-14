ELON, N.C. — Elon police say the man wanted for shooting two people, killing one of them, is now in custody.

23-year-old Barry Eugene Campbell turned himself in later Thursday night.

Investigators believe he is the man who shot two people back on February 5th.

Police say the woman who was shot, Maureen Chafatelli, was Campbell's ex-girlfriend.

The two reportedly broke up the night before she was shot, which investigators believe may have been a motive in the shooting.

The man who was shot and killed, Marquis Johnson, was reportedly a friend of Chafatelli's.

The deadly shooting marked the first homicide in Elon in the past 20 years.

We're still waiting to find out when Campbell will make his first court appearance.

