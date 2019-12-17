ELON, N.C. — Don’t fall for it! An email scam is making the rounds in the town of Elon.

Officials said someone is using Mayor Jerry Tolley’s name as part of the scam. The email asks for donations in the form of cash and gift cards. The Town of Elon said it will never contact you this way. If you get the email, delete it immediately.

Some good tips to avoid scams are:

• Please, slow down, read your emails, and examine the sender's email address.

• Never send gift cards/wire money to a stranger.

• If it seems too good to be true, it is.

• If you receive an email from someone you “know” asking for money (or to do something out of character) call them directly or meet them face to face to discuss it.

• Never divulge your personal information (Driver’s license, DOB, Social Security number) over the phone.

• If in doubt call or go by the Police Department and talk with an officer.

