Elon officer pleads guilty in accidental shooting

Officer Orlando Maynard's 3-year-old son died after getting ahold of the unsecured gun.

ELON, N.C. — An Elon police officer pleaded guilty in an accidental shooting that killed his 3-year-old son a year ago.

On Friday, Officer Orlando Maynard pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor. Elon Police Department said Maynard received a sentence of 18 months probation. In addition, he is not allowed to have any guns during his probation sentence.

Maynard's son died in June 2021 after getting ahold of his unsecured gun in their home.

Police said Maynard's status as a sworn officer is now remanded to the NC Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. In the meantime, he will work for the Town of Elon, in a yet-to-determine civilian capacity.

Here's the full statement released by Elon Police Department:

“First, the tragedy of loss, criminal charge, guilty plea and sentencing, collectively are clearly heartbreaking. A child’s life was taken. And Orlando Maynard has been serving his sentence since June 16, 2021, as he and his family have been working through their loss. We need to make clear, in spite of the criminal charge, this was an accident with a tragic outcome. Prior to this incident, Orlando Maynard was an exemplary employee for the Town of Elon Police Department. Prior to his employment with us, he served our country in the U.S. Army. He has been, and will continue to be a part of the Elon family.