BURLINGTON, N.C. — Just after her first year of teaching, Julie Justice found out she had a rare autoimmune disorder.

"It destroyed my liver, my body attacked it," she explained, "I would have died when I was 23. I went into a coma."

Justice says she would have died had it not been for the gift of an organ donor.

"I would not have survived to live the life that I have lived, to be the person that I was, to teach the people that I taught, to work with the people that I work with," she said, "I couldn’t have done any of that without the gift of the person who donated his organs that day."

That was more than two decades ago.

"I’ve always been very careful about taking care of my liver, knowing symptoms, being aware of what it was doing," Justice said.

But, between some medical complications in recent years, and basic aging, the Elon professor and mother say time is running out. Justice says she had to stop working.

"I went from just sort of being a slow-moving regular person, to now I’m not really functioning," she said, "It's really escalated the last couple of months. I think my liver is definitely it's in its last moments."

To put it mildly, she needs a liver.

"I mean really I need a liver so that I can parent my son. I think that's what it really comes down to," she said.

Justice is in the process of getting on the transplant list. However, due to complicated medical reasons, it's been difficult to find a transplant center that will accept her as a patient. Her case is under review at two centers: UVA and Johns Hopkins.

Despite all of this, she's staying positive the right match will come in time.

Partial liver donation, from a living donor, is possible in these types of cases - Justice says for her case, it depends.

Find up to date information about Justice's journey, plus other ways to help, by clicking here.

