Elon student killed in possible hit-and-run at Myrtle Beach, school officials say

Officials say he was a junior at the university.

ELON, N.C. — An Elon student was killed in a possible hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach, according to Elon University official Jon Dooley.

Jackson Yelle was on a weekend trip with members of the Club Baseball Team where he was killed, according to the email.

Yelle was a junior at Elon from North Eastham, MA., school officials report.

"The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss. Please keep Jackson's family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead," said Dooley.

Per the email, Elon Student Life staff is reaching out to Yelle's teammates, housemate, and faculty. A gathering of Yelle's friends is being planned, according to the email.

WFMY received a tip regarding the death. The email was not sent directly to us but was passed along to our station.

WFMY reached out to Myrtle Beach Police regarding the incident and are awaiting information.

