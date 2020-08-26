Party Over: Elon students removed from campus for hosting parties

University leaders say they're taking action against students who held parties despite the pandemic and North Carolina's mass gathering limit.

ELON, N.C. — Elon University officials confirmed Wednesday that seven students were removed from campus for hosting parties that violated North Carolina's mass gathering limits.

According to a statement by the university’s Vice President for Student Life, Jon Dooley, the gatherings violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Dooley also said they have reports of 32 more students at the events. Those students are also facing possible repercussions from the University.

The university has outlined its plan for reopening, which includes what could happen to those who violate policies. The following is Dooley's full statement.

"As of Wednesday morning, we have removed/restricted seven individuals from campus for allegedly hosting mass gatherings that violated the governor’s executive orders. Final decisions about their cases are being determined through the standard Student Conduct process.

We also have reports of an additional 32 students attending those events. They are also facing student conduct charges for participating in mass gatherings in violation of the governor’s executive orders.