ELON, N.C. — The first Olympic pole vault for women was held in 2000. And none of the women who have competed ever since then have worn women's pole-vaulting shoes. Because they don't exist.

An Elon University student wants to change that. Madison George has been a student-athlete since high school and she's been wondering why the shoes are unisex ever since then. The ill-fitting shoes cause painful shin splints among track and field athletes.

The inspiration to design an alternative came to George in the fall of last year. Elon offers a "Maker's Hub" workshop where staff, students, and faculty can create things. The Hub's kickbox grant program offered $300 grants to students aiming for unusual projects.

George's design includes a narrower ball of the foot and a higher arch to better fit female feet. Elon staff put her in touch with a 3D printing company to get a special material to 3D print the shoes.

She's made two prototypes of the sole for the show. She'll present the designs at a Maker Takeover in late April.

George said, "I'll have something done by April, but I'm not going to be finished in April...I will be working on this for a while."

