ELON, N.C. — Elon University says an undergraduate student has a confirmed case of mumps.

The university says Student Health Services identified the case and notified the health department. They are not aware of any additional cases at this time.

The health department says the student is no longer contagious.

Mumps diagnoses have popped up recently on other college campuses, and Elon says it is working with local and state health officials to make sure other cases are prevented.

More information:

What causes mumps?

Mumps is a virus that is spread by coughing and sneezing, or with direct contact with the saliva of the infected person. The virus can grow in the nose, throat and lymph nodes.

What are the symptoms?

Fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Swelling in the cheeks where the saliva glands are located, is also possible.

How is it prevented?

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. Don't share water bottles or objects that may have saliva on them, and wash your hands often.

