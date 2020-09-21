Elon University raises coronavirus alert to level 3

The High Alert system requires several steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the Elon campus.

ELON, N.C. — A growing number of coronavirus cases led Elon University officials to raise the school's alert status.

Elon University announced they're raising their alert status to "Level 3 - High Alert status."

The status comes with several changes to day-to-day life at the university. Some of the changes include twice-daily health checks around campus, expanded remote learning, grab-and-go only dining services and no inter-campus visitation between residence halls.

According to a press release, contact tracing revealed that the spread was caused by close social interactions rather than large parties or interactions in classrooms.

The alert system takes into account coronavirus numbers in Elon University and the surrounding Alamance County numbers.