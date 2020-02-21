ELON, N.C. — Snow lovers wasted no time getting outside to enjoy it on the Elon University campus Thursday afternoon.

One snowball fight between friends quickly turned into a collaborative effort to build a snowman.

While some students rejoiced over canceled classes, others used the snow blanketing campus for an impromptu photoshoot.

"What I like about snow is everwhere is white," said Elon senior Scolasticah Kemei, "This is really amazing."

Kemei says this is only the third time in her life that she's seen snow - and the very first time in North Carolina! She made sure to take many pictures, to show family - who, she says, have never experienced snow in person.

"I'm going to be posting it all over social media...for my family back home in Kenya!" she said.

