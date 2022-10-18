Students needed! Elon University is participating in first-of-its-kind heart study

Elon University’s Department of Exercise Science, Heart E Start Study is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

ELON, N.C. — Elon University’s Department of Exercise Science is participating in a first of its health study and is needing participants.

The Health E Start Study is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

The University is looking for current high School students who will transition to a 4- year college to participate in a study to evaluate how lifestyle and environment changes in young adults starting college effects their health and wellbeing.

Researchers at Elon say young adults have been impacted by COVID, but also struggle to stay healthy both mentally and physically when they start college.

The Health E Start study will explore how these changes impact heart disease risk factors like blood pressure, artery health, body composition, blood sugar, and cholesterol in young adults.

Christina Westbrooks, undergraduate researcher and recruitment coordinator says, "you want to ensure that you are physically healthy throughout your lifetime and it typically starts whenever you go into college and that transition."

Natalie Hunt, founder and director of Nat Packs Meals says, "They do really struggle with finding a healthy lifestyle balance a lot of times the stressors and demands of college really began to weigh on them and then the work load compiles they fell behind they've had too much fun haven't really been taking care of themselves and making their health a priority so I truly do believe if we can see the data around what this age group is experiencing during that transition we may be able to better help and provide resources for them"

Again this is a first of its kind study, which means never been done before.

Why participate?

Participants will be compensated for their time, up to $150

There will be 2 clinical exams including lab test at Elon University, 2 weeks with an activity monitor, and online questionnaires to be completed with in a 15 month time frame.

Participants will also remain confidential.

There will be a total of 4 sessions over 15 months, including 2 test visits at Elon and 2 online questionnaire sessions while away from college.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible, participants must be a graduating high school senior, starting a 4 year college program at any university in the US and plan to return home to your parent or guardian the summer after your first year.

Participants can't be diagnosed with heart, kidney, or metabolic disease, or taking any associated medications.

No participant can be pregnant or plan to become pregnant within 18 months.