And we think it's going to be a long, long time...but Elton John will come to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rock and roll legend Elton John's final tour has been rescheduled, and it will still make a stop in Greensboro.

The North America leg of the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will begin in New Orleans On Jan. 19, 2022. It will move through the continent before ending in Miami, Florida April 28, 2022.