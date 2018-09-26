CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Music icon Elton John added 25 more shows in North America to his farewell tour and is scheduled to make a stop in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, the 71-year-old released details of the new leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on social media and on his website.

His tour kicked off earlier in the month in Allentown, Pennsylvania and will take about three years to complete. The Rocket Man will make a stop to the Queen City on November 6, 2019, at the Spectrum Center.

America and Canada, we've added 25 NEW #EltonFarewellTour dates! Make sure you fan verify below to access the ticket pre-sale. 👇https://t.co/P55Ev2frNP pic.twitter.com/1AvJv4aEDf — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 26, 2018

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 5. Those interested in attending the shows can visit the Spectrum Center website or Ticketmaster for more details.

Sir Elton John announced earlier in the year he will be retiring from touring life.

"I can't physically do the traveling anymore," he said in a video announcement earlier in the year. "I want to be at home. I really want to spend time with my children at home. I've had an incredible life, but life is all about change."

The music icon is also scheduled to perform at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 12, 2019 and the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina the following day. Both shows are sold out, according to Elton John's website.

