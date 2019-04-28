WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As of late Saturday night a driver who led police in Winston-Salem on a chase, twice, hasn't been caught.

Officers said they saw a driver traveling south on Highway 52 near Research Pkwy and recognized the car, which had reportedly taken at gunpoint earlier in the day Saturday. When officers attempted to stop the driver, the person sped up prompting a pursuit, a police news release states.

Officers lost sight of the driver at Clemmonsville Road and Sides Road, due to heavy traffic and ended the pursuit.

Moments later, other officers said they saw the driver on Old Salisbury Road near Gyro Dr. They tried to stop the driver and again another pursuit started. The driver turned onto Highway 52 North at the 421 South on ramp and the chase was again called off.

Officers lost sight of the suspect and traffic was heavy, police say.

The driver was last seen going south on Highway 421.

Police didn't release any other details about the car or the driver.

This case remains under investigation.